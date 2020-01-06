Lenovo’s new AMD Ryzen 4000-powered Yoga starts $360 cheaper than its Intel version

AMD hasn’t even officially announced its Ryzen 4000 processors yet, but Lenovo is already offering us a first glimpse at a laptop that will ship in April with the new chips. The Yoga Slim 7 is new and improved for 2020, and Lenovo is offering two versions of the 14-inch laptop with either AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series chips or Intel’s 10th Gen Core i7.

The choice between Intel and AMD will undoubtedly come down to budget versus performance, as Lenovo is pricing the AMD version of this 14-inch laptop starting at just $849.99 compared to the starting price of the Intel version at $1,209.99.

AMD hasn’t fully detailed its Ryzen 4000 processors just yet, so it’s unclear exactly what chip will power this Yoga Slim 7. We do know that the Ryzen 4000 series is based on 7nm process technology and AMD’s Zen 2 core architecture, though. The $360 gap does suggest that AMD either has a very budget-friendly option available to OEMs or Lenovo isn’t including Intel’s budget chips in the Yoga Slim 7.

Whether you pick an AMD or Intel Yoga Slim 7, most of the other internals remain the same. There’s a 14-inch 1080p display, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Port selection is impressive, with two USB 3.1 ports, a single USB Type-C (Thunderbolt) port, an SD card reader, HDMI port, and the usual headphone jack. Where the two Intel and AMD options differ is Intel’s model includes Wi-Fi 6 support, and you can also pick a fabric variant of the laptop that includes the option of a 4K display and support for GeForce MX graphics. Lenovo is also offering a 15-inch model with optional GeForce GTX graphics support.

Both the Intel and AMD versions of the Yoga Slim 7 will be available in April, with the AMD version starting at $849.99 and the Intel model priced starting at $1,209.99.