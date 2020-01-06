Linksys combines 5G and fast Wi-Fi 6 networking in new gear

Linksys just announced an entire lineup of 5G networking gear that will begin shipping between this spring and the end of 2020. Unfortunately, details are as sparse as 5G network coverage.

Kicking things off is the Linksys Velop 5G Mesh Gateway, a two-in-one modem and router solution that marries 5G and Wi-Fi 6. You can use this to bring a 5G signal into your home and extend it to every room via the mesh system. It’s also compatible with existing Linksys Velop systems, so you should be able to slot it into an existing Linksys mesh setup.

Linksys is also announcing a 5G Mobile Hotspot with Wi-Fi 6 support for on-the-go connectivity, a 5G modem for use within the home, and a mmWave 5G outdoor router that can be wired into a 10 Gbps home internet connection.

Grid View Linksys 5G Outdoor Router.

Linksys 5G Mobile Hotspot.

Linksys 5G Modem.

Linksys isn’t providing any pricing or exact dates. If that frustrates you, don’t worry: it’s not nearly as frustrating as hunting down a solid 5G connection in US cities at the start of the decade.