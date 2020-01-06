Nikon finally updates its most popular full-frame DSLR

This week at CES, Nikon is announcing the new D780 DSLR. It’s the long-awaited successor to the D750, which came out in 2014 and is described by Nikon as its most popular full-frame DSLR ever.

The D780 still has a 24-megapixel full-frame sensor, but now it has backside illumination that should further boost the camera’s low-light performance. ISO is now up to 51,200 native and expandable to 204,800. The image processor has also been upgraded to the Expeed 6 chip found in the latest Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras.

Nikon says the autofocus system is much-improved, making use of an algorithm from the pro-level flagship D5. (As an aside, the upcoming D6 isn’t getting a full reveal at CES.) When using live view, the D780 has the same 273-point AF system as the Z6, which should make it a much more practical option than other DSLRs if Nikon’s claims hold true. The live view mode supports continuous electronic shutter speeds of up to 12 frames per second, while the mechanical shutter can fire at up to 7 frames per second.

The D780’s video support is comparable to the Z6’s, with 4K/30 and 1080p/120 options and 10-bit output with N-Log or HLG HDR. There’s a tilting 3.2-inch screen that has gained touch functionality, while the body continues to be rugged and weather-sealed. Nikon has added USB-C connectivity and charging along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support.

Nikon is selling the D780 later this month for $2,299.95 body-only or $2,799.95 bundled with a 24-120mm f/4 lens.

Nikon’s other CES announcements include a $2,599.95 Z-mount 70-200mm f/2.8 lens; a $9,499.95 F-mount 120-300mm f/2.8 lens; and the Coolpix P950, a $799.95 point-and-shoot superzoom camera with an 83x 24-2000mm-equivalent lens. All three products will be available in February.