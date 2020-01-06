Watch Sony unveil its Vision-S concept car and reveal the new PS5 logo

Sony’s CES 2020 press conference was a brief one, but it did have some interesting news. The company revealed the PlayStation 5 (aka the PS5) logo for the first time, although we didn’t get to see what the next-gen game console will look like quite yet. The company also shared some new sales milestones for its existing PS4 platform and its PSVR virtual reality headset.

Sony also revealed a first for the Japanese consumer electronics giant: an electric car called the Vision-S. While it’s technically a concept car — it doesn’t sound as if Sony has any intention of mass-producing the vehicle — it does show off Sony’s penchant for intriguing, futuristic industrial design.

The automobile has 33 sensors for monitoring both the inside and outside the car, “immersive” audio, widescreen displays, a panoramic screen, and always-on connectivity, according to Sony. Technically, the car was built in partnership with auto manufacturer Magna, and it’s filled with gear from companies like BlackBerry and Bosch, so it’s not solely packed with Sony technologies.

We don’t have much else to go on regarding Sony’s plans for the car, but it’s a physical product here on the ground in Las Vegas, and it “embodies our contribution to the future of mobility and contains a variety of Sony’s technologies,” Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida told the crowd at CES.