LG’s roll-up TV is shipping this year and could cost $60,000

LG’s roll-up TV — the one that impressed us at CES last year — is shipping this year and could cost around $60,000. According to CNET, the 65-inch 4K OLED television is supposed to ship in the second or third quarter of 2020. LG reportedly hasn’t finalized a US price, and the company didn’t respond to a request for comment. But J.S. Lee, LG’s home entertainment marketing head, quoted the number above to CNET. The TV was originally supposed to ship in 2019.

Why would someone pay $60,000 when LG sells a normal 65-inch 4K OLED for around $2,500? Because it buys you a screen that disappears on command. The display slides slowly into a broad base when you’re not using it, supposedly without sacrificing picture quality for that unique rollable panel. CNET says it’s tested for a total of 50,000 rolls, which translates to around 68 years of sliding it up and down once a day, or around three years of rolling it up and down every hour for 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

If you’d rather save your money for basically anything else, just check out the rolling action here:

Conversely, if the roll-up TV seems too pedestrian, you can hold out for a TV that descends from the ceiling — which LG just announced at this year’s CES.