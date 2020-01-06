AMD’s 64-core Threadripper CPU will cost nearly $4,000 for its high-end performance

AMD is ready to release its first Threadripper 3990X CPU with 64 computing cores. The first chips will be available on February 7th, priced at $3,990. This isn’t your typical Threadripper, and it’s really designed for high-end desktop computing and creative tasks. AMD is including 64 cores, 128 threads, a 2.9GHz base clock with boosts up to 4.3GHz, and 288MB total cache. The cores and threads alone are double the previous flagship 2990WX, and the Threadripper 3990X is priced accordingly.

AMD has partnered up with RED, makers of high-end cameras, to test the Threadripper 3990X. The chipmaker has also previously revealed it’s targeting this processor at “Hollywood creators,” so it’s likely that visual effects professionals will be using rigs with these new chips inside in the future.

Despite the Hollywood focus, AMD has also been boosting the core counts in all of its desktop CPUs. You can pick up a 16-core Ryzen 9 chip for mainstream desktop PCs right now. AMD’s latest 64-core Threadripper won’t be making its way into mainstream desktop PCs or even gaming rigs anytime soon, but it does open the door for the company to eventually drive the costs down of manufacturing these chips so we might see something similar hit the mainstream in the future.