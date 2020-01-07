The Skagen Falster 3 Wear OS smartwatch has a Snapdragon 3100 and 1GB RAM

Skagen has just announced the latest iteration of its Wear OS-powered smartwatch, the Falster 3. The Falster 3’s big new features include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor, a speaker for taking calls and getting audible alerts, and a limited edition design from a collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo. The standard Falster 3 costs $295 and is available starting today, January 7th; the Kygo style will be available later this spring.

The Falster 3 shares its design with the prior Falster 2, with two pushers and a rotating crown on the side. That’s mostly a good thing, as the Falster line tends to be better-looking than most other Wear OS smartwatches out there. Its features and tech specs are basically the same as Fossil’s Gen 5 lineup (Skagen is one of Fossil’s house brands), including a newer Snapdragon 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. The case measures 42mm (with a 1.3-inch OLED display), which puts it in the middle of the pack for Wear OS smartwatches.

The new speaker lets you take calls right on the watch itself, and you can also hear responses from Google Assistant. Skagen says the speaker can also be used for notification sounds, audible translations from Google Translate, and to play music directly on the watch.

In addition to the leather and metal mesh bracelet options, Skagen is also offering a silicone mesh strap that it claims is unique to the Falster smartwatch. Rounding out the features are GPS, NFC for mobile payments, swim-proofing up to 30 meters, and various battery modes to customize how long the watch lasts between charges.

Aside from those things, the Falster 3 is going to be very similar to the Wear OS experience that’s available on many other watches, including Fossil’s Gen 5 models. If that’s something you’re interested in, you can find the Falster at the usual retailers.