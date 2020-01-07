Lemmings, Worms, and Tomb Raider celebrated in new British postal stamps

Royal Mail has unveiled a set of 12 special stamps that celebrate iconic British video games from the 1980s and 1990s. The collection is designed to highlight some of the most popular games from an era when the UK games industry was growing into a multi billion dollar business. Classics like Worms, Lemmings, Wipeout, Tomb Raider, and Sensible Soccer are all part of the stamp collection which will go on sale later this month.

Tomb Raider has four stamps in the collection in total, charting Lara Croft’s adventures throughout the years. A variety of game consoles are represented in the collection, with some of the titles debuting on systems like the BBC Micro, ZX Spectrum, Commodore Amiga, and the Sega Mega Drive.

“The UK has been at the forefront of the video games industry for decades,” says Royal Mail’s Philip Parker in a statement to ITV. “In the 1980s and 90s young designers grappled with coding on the new microcomputers and set the template for the industry with iconic games. We celebrate some of their landmark creations on stamps.”

The special video games stamp collection will be available on January 21st in the UK, and you can already preorder the £14.25 pack over at Royal Mail’s online store.