The first Vergecast of 2020 is here. The Verge is back in Las Vegas for CES 2020, and we’ve already seen enough new tech to fill an entire episode.

Recorded in front of a live audience at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Ashley Carman discuss the biggest announcements from the start of the week, including Samsung’s rotating TV, Vizio’s rotating soundbars, and Segway’s rotating... egg chair.

The crew also goes through a preview of what they expect to see throughout the week. They’re watching for the Quibi keynote, foldable devices, and concept cars. Listen here to get all of the details, and stay tuned for an end-of-the-week roundtable episode on Friday that will cover everything we saw at the show.

