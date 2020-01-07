The first Vergecast of 2020 is here. The Verge is back in Las Vegas for CES 2020, and we’ve already seen enough new tech to fill an entire episode.
Recorded in front of a live audience at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Ashley Carman discuss the biggest announcements from the start of the week, including Samsung’s rotating TV, Vizio’s rotating soundbars, and Segway’s rotating... egg chair.
The crew also goes through a preview of what they expect to see throughout the week. They’re watching for the Quibi keynote, foldable devices, and concept cars. Listen here to get all of the details, and stay tuned for an end-of-the-week roundtable episode on Friday that will cover everything we saw at the show.
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Amazon’s Fire TV soundbars will get Dolby Atmos, HDMI switching, and more later this year
- Samsung details its stunning bezel-less 8K TV
- Samsung’s new Sero TV can rotate vertically for your TikTok and Instagram videos
- LG unveils eight ‘Real 8K’ OLED and LCD TVs ahead of CES
- LG’s smart TVs are the latest to add Apple TV, and you won’t have to buy a 2020 model to get it
- Sony’s first TVs of 2020 include its smallest 4K OLED ever
- TCL will enable variable refresh rates for some TVs later this year
- Vizio’s 2020 lineup includes its biggest TV yet and first-ever OLED
- TCL’s new soundbar uses reflectors for more immersive Dolby Atmos audio
- Roku launches program to let third-party soundbars integrate with Roku TV
- Vizio’s new soundbar rotates its speakers for better Dolby Atmos surround sound
- Ring adds lightbulbs, solar power to its smart lighting lineup
- The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is beautiful, fast, and expensive
- Segway’s newest self-balancing vehicle is an egg-shaped wheelchair
- My favorite thing so far at CES
- Dell’s Concept Ori and Concept Duet laptops imagine a foldable and dual-screen future
- Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold is a $2,499 PC with a folding OLED screen
