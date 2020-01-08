August’s latest smart lock is smaller, sleeker, and doesn’t need a hub

August has announced the latest addition to its line of retrofit smart door locks: the Wi-Fi Smart Lock. The new lock is similar in appearance to the Smart Lock Pro, but it has a 45 percent smaller volume and is 20 percent slimmer than before. In addition, the new model doesn’t need a separate hub to connect to a Wi-Fi network, as it has the necessary hardware built right into it. It will be available this summer for a similar price as the Smart Lock Pro.

August partnered with famed industrial designer Yves Béhar for this latest lock, though it has a very similar appearance to the company’s prior models. Unlike other smart door locks, which require you to replace the entire deadbolt, the August lock bolts onto the back half of the lock, which allows you to keep the same design and keys on the front of the door as you already have. The new model is roughly the size of a standard doorknob, according to the company.

Though it has a similar appearance as before, August says the new lock has been softened and rounded, with other small details refined. A new illuminated badge indicator makes it easy to see if the lock is closed or open from a glance.

Controlling the lock is done through August’s smartphone app, and it also supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. The Wi-Fi Smart Lock is powered by two CR123 batteries, and the company says it will last about the same time as the Smart Lock Pro does with its four AA batteries. A new option in the August app lets you configure Amazon Dash to automatically reorder a set of batteries when it comes time to replace them.

Functionally, the Wi-Fi Smart Lock has many of the same features as the Smart Lock Pro, including August’s Door Sense that alerts you when the door has been open for a certain amount of time. (It still requires installing a magnet on the door frame for this to work.) You can also program the Wi-Fi Smart Lock to automatically lock and unlock based on when you leave and arrive. The one thing that’s missing from the new model is Z-Wave, so it can’t be added to Z-Wave hubs in the same way as the old model.

August says the Wi-Fi Smart Lock will be available in either matte black or silver finishes when it hits retail later this year.