Samsung keeps the removable battery alive with new XCover Pro smartphone

Samsung’s new Galaxy XCover Pro is a rugged smartphone that features a removable battery, a feature that’s almost unheard of in a modern phone. So, if you’re prepared enough, you can easily swap out the phone’s 4,050mAh battery with a fully charged spare when its power runs dry. The device was technically launched last week in Finland, but Samsung did it so quietly that at least one report had it pegged as an unannounced handset.

Away from its removable battery, the real focus of the handset is its rugged design that’s meant to be able to survive being used out in the elements. WinFuture.de reports that it’s got an IP68 dust and water-resistance rating, can survive falls of up to 1.5 meters (roughly 4.9 feet), and that its touchscreen works even when wet or when you’re wearing gloves. Additionally, a press release on Samsung’s Swedish website says that the phone comes with a barcode scanner and has two programmable buttons.

Releasing at the end of this month

Otherwise, the Galaxy XCover Pro’s specs wouldn’t look out of place on a standard midrange device, with a 6.3-inch 1080p LCD display, Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It’s got dual rear cameras, including a main 25-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, while on the front there’s a single 13-megapixel selfie camera contained within the display’s hole-punch cutout. Unfortunately, it seems to ship with Android Pie, rather than the more up-to-date Android 10.

Samsung’s Galaxy XCover Pro will be available starting at the end of the month across parts of Europe, including Finland and Sweden, for €499 (about $554). No US release has been announced yet.