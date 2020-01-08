Instagram seemingly removes Grimes’ pregnancy announcement post for nudity violation

Musician Claire Boucher, better known by her stage name, Grimes, appears to have run afoul of Instagram’s nudity ban in a recent post announcing her pregnancy. Grimes has since reuploaded an edited version of the photo with the caption, “Censored for insta haha — almost got away [with it].”

Instagram is clear in its guidelines that you cannot post images containing nudity. “We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram,” reads the policy. Instagram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Grimes posted the photo Wednesday afternoon to her personal Instagram account, featuring the artist topless with a graphic of an unborn child overlaid onto her stomach. She also posted the photo alongside an edited version of the same photo to her Twitter account, where the post remains up presumably due to Twitter’s more lax nudity policies. Grimes did not elaborate on the situation, or even confirm her pregnancy outright. But the musician is still currently in a relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.