Pokémon Mystery Dungeon is coming to the Nintendo Switch

Another classic Pokémon adventure is being remade for the Nintendo Switch. Today, The Pokémon Company announced a new version of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team — with the unwieldy title Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX — that reimagines the 2006 dungeon crawling original. That includes a lovely new art style, with revamped 3D visuals that have an almost painterly style. The new game will be out on the Switch on March 6th.

That wasn’t the only announcement the company made today. In a big change for the series, last year’s Pokémon Sword and Shield are getting an expansion pass to make the RPGs even bigger.