Verizon cuts cable bundles and contracts as part of a shift to more transparent pricing

Verizon is making some changes to its home internet, TV, and phone service today. The company is announcing that it would be eliminating bundled services and one- and two-year contracts for its services, making it easier for customers to sign up and change their setups as they wish, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The idea is that instead of having to subscribe to multiple services to get the cheapest price (Verizon’s infamous “Fios triple-play”), now, each service has a set cost. So customers can select the ones they’d like and just pay that cost. There are no hidden extra charges for things like regional sports fees: just taxes and whatever equipment you’re buying and / or renting from Verizon.

As part of the changes, Verizon says that it’s also eliminating its limited time bundle promotions that offer discounted prices for an initial year or two, but then surprise customers with far higher bills once those promotions end.

The net result is a far simpler and more transparent pricing scheme than before. Want Fios internet? Just pick the speed you want, and that’s what you pay. Want to add TV? Select one of the various TV packages, and add that price to your monthly bill. Changed your mind on the TV thing? You can remove it without affecting your monthly internet price. It’s basically the way that cable subscriptions should have always worked, even if it’s taken Verizon years to reach this point.

Of course, all of this depends on Verizon actually sticking to what it’s promising here. Cable companies are infamously fickle when it comes to pricing and promotions. These new unbundled, transparently priced plans sound great, but the onus is on Verizon now to show that it can actually deliver this consistently.