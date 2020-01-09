Pokémon Sword and Shield will get even bigger with all-new expansion pass

Pokémon Sword and Shield will offer new content for players to continue their adventures with an expansion pass. The news was announced today during a special Nintendo Direct.

Previously, Game Freak has released expanded versions of each region through Games like Ultra Moon and Ultra Sun.

A brief video teased two new parts, including The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, set for June 2020 and fall 2020, respectively. There will be two different versions of the expansion packs to reflect Sword and Shield.

