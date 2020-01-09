YouTuber’s disposable camera app topped App Store as downloads soar past 1 million

Fans of YouTube creator David Dobrik are captivated by his new digital disposable camera app, with downloads flying past the 1 million mark, The Verge has learned.

Dobrik’s app, David’s Disposable, has surpassed “well, well over a million” downloads, a person with knowledge of the numbers told The Verge. The person wouldn’t say how many downloads the app has in total, but they said that downloads are picking up speed. David’s Disposable is ad-supported, but a $1 subscription fee opens everything up via a premium service.

The app also landed briefly at the top of the list for most popular free apps on Apple’s App Store, sitting ahead of Disney+ and Instagram. David’s Disposable is no longer listed on the top of the list, but it’s still included in a curated section called “Apps We Love.” There is a plethora of videos on YouTube reviewing the app, with other YouTube creators giving tips and advice for taking good “disposable camera”-style photos.

YouTubers and influencers launching apps isn’t anything new, but Dobrik’s disposable camera idea is tied directly to his brand, and it’s one that fans want to try for themselves. TikTok is full of Dobrik fans talking about the app and recommending it. What started off as a fun way to document Dobrik’s outings with friends (the same people who helped build his massive YouTube empire), led to a secondary Instagram account with close to 3 million followers, all based on the quick snapshots he takes.

People who download the app can use it to take photos, but they have to wait until 9AM the following day for the photos to become available. The idea is to simulate the wait time it takes for disposable camera photos to be developed. Photos can also be ordered as prints directly from the app, and they take about three weeks to show up.

The app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for Android users.