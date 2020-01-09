Microsoft’s Windows Terminal is getting retro-style CRT effects, search, and more

Microsoft released its new Windows Terminal command line app last year, and the company has been steadily improving it in Windows 10 ever since. The software maker is now preparing a new update due next week that will introduce retro-style CRT effects. If you’re old enough to be a fan of CRT monitors then this one is for you. A new experimental feature will be enabled that includes the classic scan lines that you might have seen before the world switched to flat monitors and LCD technology.

Alongside the nostalgia trip, Microsoft is also adding some new functionality to Windows Terminal. You’ll be able to search through terminal tabs to find input or output from various commands, and tab resizing is being added so you can fit more tabs into view. Microsoft is also adding the ability to specify a profile to open using custom key bindings, alongside applying a single setting to all terminal profiles.

All of these improvements follow a recent update to Windows Terminal that introduced split view support. You can now have multiple command prompts open side-by-side in the same tab within Terminal. Microsoft has released a test version that includes these new changes to employees today, and it will roll out to everyone else on January 14th.