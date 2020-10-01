Surgeon Simulator 2 is now free for NHS surgeons

Bossa Studios, the developer behind the cult classic Surgeon Simulator and the recently released Surgeon Simulator 2, has taken the bold step of making Surgeon Simulator 2 free for doctors, nurses, and surgeons working in Britain’s National Health Service. To get your copy, all you need is a working NHS email address, a PC, and this link.

The Surgeon Simulator franchise is known for its antic, physics-based model of surgery; it is in no way similar to the actual thing itself, which for casual players is a blessing. “Surgeon Simulator 2 is absolutely NOT a viable medical training tool,” said Dr. Idris Morgan in a press release. Morgan is a real doctor who also streams and makes YouTube videos under the name Doctor Mim.

“However, I do enjoy playing video games in my spare time and I’m confident medical professionals around the world will find Bossa’s interpretation of medicine, and the possibility of five-second heart-transplants, very amusing,” Morgan added.

Truly. Surgeon Simulator 2 is out now on the Epic Games Store. And more importantly: NHS workers can pick up their free copies of the game until October 22nd.