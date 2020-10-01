Verizon’s LTE-based home internet is now in 48 US states, and it could be your last resort

Verizon’s 4G LTE-based home broadband service targeting rural communities is now available in 48 states, and it might be worth a look if it’s available in your area. The service, called “LTE Home Internet,” offers unlimited data, no data usage caps, and typical download speeds of 25Mbps with peak speeds of 50Mbps. But it’s only available in “parts” of 189 markets, and only in areas where the company doesn’t already offer other broadband options such as Fios or its in-home 5G service.

LTE Home Internet starts at $40, but that’s only if you’re already on a monthly Verizon wireless plan that costs $30 or more. Those who don’t have an eligible Verizon wireless plan will instead pay $60 per month for LTE Home Internet. And the prices of both of tiers go up by $10 if you aren’t enrolled in Auto Pay and paper free billing.

Whatever rate you pay, you’ll also need the LTE Home router, which costs $240 on its own or $10 per month over 24 months through the company’s device payment plan. If you opt for the monthly payment plan, though, Verizon will give you a $10 credit on your bill for each of those 24 months.

Verizon first rolled out the LTE Home Internet service out in July in a few select markets: Savannah, Georgia; Springfield, Missouri; and the Tri-Cities region of Tennessee, Virginia, and Kentucky. If you want to check if LTE Home Internet is available where you live, you can plug in your address here on Verizon’s website.