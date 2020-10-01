Google will give you the new Chromecast for free if you pay for one month of YouTube TV

Google just announced a new Chromecast yesterday, and the company is already offering a good deal on one — all you have to do is sign up for YouTube TV and pay for one month of the service. If you want to take advantage of the deal, you should be able to access it here.

There are a few caveats, however. You can only take advantage of this if you’re a first-time YouTube TV subscriber, according to the deal’s terms. You then have to make a payment toward your YouTube TV subscription between October 15th and December 31st in order to receive the offer for the free Chromecast. And the deal is only available in the US.

You should also know that paying $64.99 for one month of YouTube TV costs more than just buying the new Chromecast on its own for $49.99. But if you’ve had your eye on both YouTube TV and the new device, this could be a great deal for you.

The new Chromecast, officially named the “Chromecast with Google TV,” differs from its predecessors in having an onboard operating system and a dedicated remote. It also does 4K and supports a large number of streaming services.