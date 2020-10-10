Razer’s newest Blade Stealth 13 has 11th Gen Intel chips and an OLED screen option

Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 is one of the best portable gaming laptops you can buy. Today, the company is giving it a refresh: it just announced a “late 2020” model of its 13-inch rig.

The only really big change from the Blade Stealth 13 that came out earlier this year seems to be the processor. The upcoming Blade is powered by a chip from Intel’s newest generation, the Core i7-1165G7. That comes with a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of (upgradeable) storage. Razer claims that it’s “up to 2.7 times” faster in content creation and “more than 20 percent faster” in office productivity than the previous generation.

The other noteworthy change is that there’s now an FHD OLED touchscreen option, which Razer says will cover 100 percent of the DCI-P3 space. (This would be for content creators who need accurate colors, rather than anyone who wants to play serious games.) Like its predecessor, this Blade can also come with 120Hz FHD non-touch panel — the highest refresh rate you can get on a 13-inch laptop.

Finally, Razer says you’ll see an upgrade in audio quality. The previous Blade Stealth 13 has decent audio, but I found that it lacked strong bass in our testing. The new Blade comes with a new audio app from THX that allows you to toggle preset audio profiles for different scenarios (movies, gaming, music, etc.) or to create your own. Many laptops have audio options like this, and effectiveness can certainly vary, so I’m looking forward to seeing how it sounds for myself later this year.

The new Blade Stealth 13 will be available in October starting at $1,799 (the same price as the earlier model) on Razer’s website. Razer says it’s coming to “select retailers” later in the fall.