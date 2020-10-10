Razer’s first gaming chair is a curvier Secretlab Omega / Titan with fancy lumbar support

It’s not clear whether Razer commissioned Secretlab to build an exclusive new gaming chair, or simply decided to copy one of today’s oft-cited favorites, but the new $499 Razer Iskur is a dead ringer for the similarly-priced Secretlab Omega and Titan.

You can compare the design, the recline mechanism, the stitching — heck, just look at those nigh-identical 4D armrests — and the inspiration is plainly clear.

But Razer is also clearly pitching it as a step ahead of Secretlab in terms of spinal support, as you can see in this thinly veiled comparison image:

Aside from being a distinct hybrid of the Secretlab Omega’s smaller bucket seat and the Titan’s larger, more accommodating frame for gamers up to nearly 300 pounds and up to 6.2 feet tall, the biggest differences here are a curvier back and this rather large adjustable lumbar support.

It’s true that the Omega’s removable pillow and the Titan’s lumbar dial haven’t exactly gotten rave reviews. We’re curious if the Iskur’s jut-out-at-an-angle pad, which looks a bit like a snake’s belly, will be any better:

That said, plenty of gamers swear by Secretlab’s chairs for back support with or without the lumbar — mine was great for my back, but I sold it because of a sore butt. The Omega and Titan have another thing going for them, too: you can easily buy one that isn’t quite so garish and doesn’t come embroidered with a company’s slogan.

It’ll be available today at Razer’s website, with more retailers coming later this year.