Peloton appears to have removed QAnon-related hashtags from its platform

Peloton has removed several hashtags related to the QAnon conspiracy theory from its virtual exercise platform, Business Insider reported. The move followed a tweet from a Washington Post editor earlier in the week that showed several hashtags— which allow people taking the same online fitness classes to connect with each other— using variants of QAnon’s “where we go 1 we go all” hashtag.

A Peloton spokesperson told BI the company has “a zero-tolerance policy against hateful content” and removed the QAnon hashtags for violating that policy.

It seems that @onepeloton has moved on this in the last hour or so. No more # Q, no more # WWG…anything. The tags appear to have been wiped clean pic.twitter.com/nhT5DgLXL3 — Drew Goins (@drewlgoins) October 8, 2020

QAnon is a false conspiracy theory that claims, among other things, that President Trump is secretly planning to arrest high-profile Democratic politicians and celebrities for pedophilia or cannibalism, and that he sends them coded messages about his plans. It grew across social media platforms, and several QAnon followers have been accused of violent acts.

Other social media platforms have also tried to keep QAnon content from proliferating. Last week Facebook completely banned QAnon and labeled it a “militarized social movement,” and Etsy banned all QAnon merchandise saying the products violated its policies against promoting hate and violence. Twitter also has cracked down on QAnon content.

With gyms closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and more people working out from home, Peloton has seen sales of its exercise bikes and treadmills surge year over year, although the company has sometimes struggled to keep up with demand.

Peloton did not immediately reply to a request for comment Saturday.