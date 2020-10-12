Panasonic has made it way easier to use Lumix cameras as webcams

Panasonic has released an official Lumix webcam app, as first spotted by PetaPixel. The software, still in beta since its quiet release late last month, lets you plug your camera into your Mac or Windows machine and have it recognized as a video source in apps like Google Meet and Zoom. Panasonic’s official software replaces the workaround hack the company introduced back in June.

Panasonic’s workaround was necessary because of the webcam shortage during early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it was far more cumbersome than a native app, requiring you use Panasonic’s hack to remove the tethering app’s overlaid interface and then direct the live feed from the camera through an intermediary like Open Broadcaster Software (OBS).

Thankfully, that native app removes all that fuss and you can head over to Panasonic’s website here to download it. Here’s a guide on installing and using it:

Now, you can just hook up a Lumix camera via USB to your computer and the Lumix Webcam Software app will help your computer recognize it as an external camera source for use in videoconferencing apps, no intermediary required. You will, however, need a supported Lumix camera, and you should check out the chart Panasonic put together on its website detailing which videoconferencing platforms it works best with.

Here’s the full list of Lumix models that work with the software so far: