YouTube Music is now a whole lot easier to stream on TVs

On Monday, YouTube announced a number of updates for its YouTube Music TV app, including TVs running Android TV OS and the new Chromecast with Google TV. For all smart TVs, YouTube Music users can now access saved playlists and liked songs in their available libraries, the company said in a blog post. The options will appear in the YouTube Music tab within the YouTube TV app. The update also includes new visuals to show albums and and playlist artwork.

“We’re working hard to bring even more features to YouTube Music,” the blog post reads. “In the coming months, YouTube Music Premium users will be able to continue playing music in the background after exiting the app.”

The main change is that Android TV OS users will be able to access music uploads directly in your library. There’s also a new playback interface that’s designed to include relevant information like the artist’s name, as well as display a progress bar while a song plays. For devices with the Android TV home screen, people will also be able to use a new YouTube Music row to make browsing easier, according to the blog.

YouTube Music launched in 2018, with The Verge’s reviewer calling it “surprisingly great.” As YouTube expands the service, the app — on TV, mobile, and desktop — have seen a number of updates. Recently, YouTube made it so people without premium accounts could cast to their speakers and allowed Google Music users to transfer their tunes over to YouTube Music.

Expect more changes to YouTube Music on TV sets as YouTube Music will soon replace Google Music.