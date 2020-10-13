If you were disappointed that no new phones were introduced at Apple’s “Time Flies” event last month, you can rest easy — Apple plans to introduce a rumored four brand-new iPhones today. The new phones are said to have a new squared-off design, sizes ranging from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches, and 5G, although we’re not sure which phones and which types of 5G. And it is said that the phones will not come with chargers or earbuds — which may not be a problem if you’re already overstocked with chargers and already have a decent personal audio device.

But wait, there may be more. Currently, there is talk of new headphones, a Tile-like tracking device called an AirTag, and a smaller, cheaper HomePod. And perhaps a surprise or two.

Want to know more? To find out, watch the event and follow our reporters as they contribute their expert commentary on the proceedings.

WHEN DOES APPLE’S EVENT START?

It starts today, October 13th, at 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM BST.

WHERE CAN I WATCH APPLE’S EVENT?

We will have the live stream video embedded up top, so you can stick around here to watch when it begins. Otherwise, head to these links: