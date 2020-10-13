Messenger overhauls its logo, adds new chat features

Facebook Messenger is overhauling its logo and adding some new features. The company is rolling out new chat themes, in addition to selfie stickers and a vanish mode, as part of its initiative to connect Facebook users with people on Instagram.

The visual update is meant to “mark our continued evolution from a simple way to message your Facebook friends,” Messenger VP Stan Chudnovsky wrote in a blog post. The icon ditches its solid blue for a blue-to-pink gradient, more in the style of Instagram. “Our new logo reflects a shift to the future of messaging, a more dynamic, fun, and integrated way to stay connected to the people you’re close to.”

Its new themes include “love and tie-dye” for wider customization options. Selfie stickers let users add icons to their pictures, while vanish mode disappears chats. Cross-app communication with Instagram is expected to roll out shortly to North American users.

Facebook announced the update in September as its biggest messaging integration yet. While Messenger already lets users watch videos with friends, Facebook is working to connect users further. The move is part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to focus more on private communications as opposed to more public platforms.