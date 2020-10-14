OnePlus 8T announced with 65W fast charging and a 120Hz display for $749

OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus 8T. As previously revealed, the new phone features new 65W fast-charging tech and a 120Hz display. Alongside the new phone, OnePlus also announced a new $45.99 (£55) pair of true wireless earbuds called the OnePlus Buds Z.

There are two main models of the OnePlus 8T: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a second with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In the US, you only get the higher spec model for $749, while both will be available in Europe for €599 / £549 and €699 / £649 respectively. In the US, the phones will be available from October 23rd, while in Europe they go on sale on October 20th.

The OnePlus 8T comes with the company’s new Warp Charge 65 technology. As OnePlus announced last month, the 65W charging tech is able to charge the 4,500mAh battery inside the OnePlus 8T to almost 58 percent in just 15 minutes, with a full charge completing in 39 minutes. I found these numbers to be accurate in my past week with the new phone, and you can read more in my full OnePlus 8T review.

The OnePlus 8T is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, and the phone comes with support for sub-6GHz 5G but no mmWave. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and ships with OnePlus’ Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box.

In terms of cameras, the 8T comes with four on its back: a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel ultrawide with a 123-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor to help with black-and-white photographs. It’s an unusual selection, but they’re all contained within a standard rectangular camera bump. Around front, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera in a hole-punch selfie cutout.

Preorders for the new OnePlus 8T are open now.