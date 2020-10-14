Sony’s A8G 65-inch OLED TV is just $1,500 right now

We’re in the final day of Prime Day 2020, and there are some stellar Lightning Deals happening. One that’s happening right now is on Sony’s 65-inch A8G OLED 4K television. Normally $1,998, it’s down to $1,500 for a limited time. This deal is set to last until 5PM ET today, but I have my doubts it will remain in stock for that long.

$1,500 is a good price for a 55-inch OLED TV, so getting a bigger size for that amount is a steal. And in terms of specs, the A8G is solid. It can be mounted to a wall, and has it Android TV with Cast built-in. In terms of ports, it has four HDMI ports with ARC and CEC support to let the TV work better with your other entertainment devices. Two of those ports support HDMI 2.0.

In general, an OLED TV will provide far better image quality than LCD or traditional LED panels. Colors will be more true to life, and the blacks will be as dark as they can get, for excellent contrast. The A8G has broad HDR support, with HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG. Rtings.com, an in-depth review publication, says this TV has a native 120Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution and below.

Of course, if you want to go bigger than a 65-inch TV while actually saving some money in the process, you can do that with Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals on TVs, which conclude later tonight. Samsung’s big 70-inch 4K TV costs just $530 (usually $750). If you want a Sony OLED TV, but $1,500 isn’t in your budget, the 55-inch A8H is $1,300 at Best Buy. At the high-end, LG’s 65-inch GX OLED 4K TV is $2,600 at Best Buy, costing $200 less than usual.