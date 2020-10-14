Milla Jovovich trades zombies for giant monsters in first full Monster Hunter trailer

After several years of trying to take down zombies in Resident Evil, Milla Jovovich is teaming up with an army of soldiers to take on a mega monster invasion in Monster Hunter.

Based on Capcom’s popular game franchise, Monster Hunter follows Jovovich’s Captain Artemis and her team as they’re transported to an alternate universe where monsters reign supreme. Without any knowledge of how to kill monsters (it’s not exactly something most people on Earth have to deal with), Artemis and her unit partner with a mysterious man named Hunter (Tony Jaa). Alongside Hunter, it’s up to the team to figure out a way to fight and destroy the various monsters they encounter to protect their home.

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson (Resident Evil, Mortal Kombat), Monster Hunter looks like a mashup of Mad Max: Fury Road, Resident Evil, and a touch of various Godzilla creatures in the monsters’ designs. It also looks like quite the departure from the Capcom series, which allowed players to roam around an open world and fight monsters in slow, carefully paced battles.

Based on the trailer, I also wouldn’t prepare for any kind of stellar dialogue writing — but I do like that we’re at a point where we’re referencing random Marvel Cinematic Universe movies (in this case, Guardians of the Galaxy).

Monster Hunter is scheduled to hit theaters this December, but just like nearly every movie this year, the film could be delayed.