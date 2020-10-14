 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones are on sale at an all-time low price for Prime Day

The WH-1000XM4 are the best noise-canceling headphones you can get

By Taylor Lyles

A photo of Sony’s WH-1000XM4, the best noise-canceling headphones for most people, resting on a table. Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

The second and final day of Prime Day 2020 is here, but there are still a ton of deals to take advantage of for the next several hours, including this fantastic deal on Sony’s new WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear headphones. Normally, these headphones cost $350, but if you are an Amazon Prime member, you can buy a pair for just $298. Even better? Amazon will also give you a $25 gift card to its website when you purchase these headphones. Best Buy and B&H Photo are also price matching Amazon, but unfortunately, neither retailer is including the gift card sweetener like Amazon. The price is available for both color options (black and silver).

Sony originally released these headphones in August. When stacked up against its predecessor, the WH-1000XM3, the newer model shares a similar design but allows users the ability to pair two devices via Bluetooth simultaneously. My colleague, Chris Welch, noted in his review that the WH-1000XM4s have improved mic performance, which should make the audio output on calls clearer.

If you are looking for more headphone options, we picked out the best headphone deals you can grab during Prime Day 2020, plus a few from Amazon’s competitors, too.

