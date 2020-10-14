JBL’s portable Bluetooth speaker is just $20 for Prime Day

We’re closing in on the end of Prime Day 2020, but there are still plenty of good deals going live on Amazon. Starting now, you can buy JBL’s highly rated Go 2 speaker for just $20. This speaker is usually $39.95, which means you’re saving $19.95. This price is available for the black, red, and blue options (but only black is currently in stock).

The newer item in this line, the JBL Go 3, also costs $39.95. That means the Go 2 isn’t a great buy at that price anymore, but it’s definitely worth a look with this discount tacked on (if you’re willing to consider an older model).

The JBL Go 2 is a tiny wireless speaker released in 2018. At just 4.21 x 3.8 x 1.45 inches and 6.49 ounces, it’s small enough to fit in your pocket. And it’s IPX7 waterproof, which means you can blast tunes at the beach or pool (or in the shower) without worry. It’s rated to be fully submersed in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

JBL Go 2 $20

$40

50% off Prices taken at time of publishing. JBL’s Go 2 is a waterproof Bluetooth speaker that’s small enough to fit in your pocket. Amazon $20 (50% off)

If you’re looking for more affordable Prime Day deals, Amazon’s third-generation Echo Dot is currently selling for $18.99, $21 off its usual price of $40. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this Alexa-enabled speaker. One of the best USB-C hubs you can get is down to $22.99 ($13 off its original price of $35.99) — it includes three USB-A ports, one HDMI, one PD charging port, and one SD card reader.

You can also check out the PowerA Moga Mobile Gaming Clip for phones and Xbox One controllers, which is currently $9.99 (it’s usually $14.99). Bong Joon-ho’s Best Picture winner, Parasite, is available on Blu-ray for $7.99 (usually $10). One of the best smart garage-door controllers out there, the Chamberlain MyQ, is on sale for $16.98, a $23 discount off its list price of $39.98. And the Tile Pro, widely regarded as an excellent key tracker that’s just a bit too expensive, is currently going for $24.49, $10.50 off its original price of $34.99. Many of these deals have limited availability, so you’ll want to grab them as soon as possible before they sell out.