Spotify now has its own iOS 14 widget

In the weeks since iOS 14’s release, more and more apps have been adding new features that take advantage of what’s in Apple’s latest update. And now, Spotify is joining in. Today, the leading subscription music service announced the launch of its widget for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

Similar to Apple’s own widgets for Apple Music, Spotify’s serve as a means of quickly getting back to something you were recently listening to. You can pick between small and medium sizes, but Spotify doesn’t yet offer a large-sized iOS 14 widget.

“The Spotify iOS widgets will display up to five of the recently played artists, playlists, albums or podcasts covers,” a Spotify spokesperson said by email. “Users can tap on the covers to dive straight back into their content.” The small widget displays just whatever you were playing last while using the app.

To add Spotify widget to your Home Screen

Make sure you’ve updated to the latest version of Spotify. I’ve noticed that sometimes an app’s widgets won’t show up until after you open it following the update, so try that if you don’t see them at first. Touch and hold a widget or an empty area on the device home screen until the apps jiggle Tap the Add button (+) in the upper-left corner Select the Spotify widget in the list Select the size of the widget you wish to add from the 2 options available (1x1 small square or 2x1 rectangle), then tap “Add Widget” Place the widget, and tap “Done” to confirm

I’ve noticed some other useful widgets popping up recently, including from Dropbox, Otter, and other apps. If you’ve got any favorites you’ve discovered, please do share in the comments.