Acer’s 27-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with G-Sync support was cheaper than ever today (gone!)

The Lightning Deal for Acer’s 27-inch 4K Predator gaming monitor at Amazon lasted about 10 seconds. For a brief flash of time, it dropped from its usual $1,200 price to $720. The deal was supposed to last until tonight 11:45PM PT / 2:45AM ET, but that clearly didn’t happen. This monitor has swung down to $900 a few times, but this was the best deal yet.

Here are the specs that matter: it’s an 4K IPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate (can be overclocked to 144Hz) and G-Sync support to take full advantage of your new RTX 3080 or 3090’s graphical power, if you were lucky enough to get one. This monitor (model XB273K Sbmiprzx) supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 and has a 4ms response time. In terms of video inputs, it has one HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.4. It’s easy to confuse this monitor with the extremely similar $830 Gpbmiipprzx model (catchy, yeah?) that has a slightly faster response time and more video inputs. Normally, the Gpbmiipprzx model would be the better buy, but with this sale, you can get almost the same thing for $110 less.

This Acer monitor also ships with a shielding hood, which should help to block out a glare if you sit near a window.