Canon’s EOS M50 Mark II camera adds new features for vlogging and live-streaming

Vlogging from home has become more and more popular as video creators are driven indoors and are coming up with new and interesting ways to entertain their fans. A new version of the Canon EOS M50 Mark II camera could make the process of vlogging and interviewing easier with several new features, such as the ability to just tap the screen to autofocus on a subject while you’re looking through the electronic viewfinder (EVF).

The Mark II, which should sell for about $600 (body only) or $700 (including an EF-M 15-45mm lens kit), is an upgrade of the interchangeable lens camera EOS M50. Like its predecessor, the M50 Mark II offers a 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor with ISO 100-25600 and the DIGIC 8, an image processor that lets the camera capture 4K video at 24 frames per second.

The Mark II comes with several other vlogging-friendly upgrades, including better eye autofocus for both stills and videos (so that the camera will automatically track your subject). It can also operate as a webcam using the free EOS Webcam Utility, provides wireless YouTube Live streaming capabilities, and has a self-timer so that you can keep your video within time limits.

According to Canon, the EOS M50 Mark II should be available sometime in late November, and it’s now available for preorder.