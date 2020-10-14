Add 12TB of storage to your desktop for just $175 today

There are a few hours left before Prime Day 2020 wraps up, but there are still a bunch of deals available to take advantage of. If you are looking to beef up your desktop storage, Western Digital’s 12TB desktop hard drive is on sale for just $175 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Newegg. Normally, this product will set you back $250 or more, so if you need an excuse to add a lot more space to your computer, this is not a bad option. The product is pre-formatted with NTFS use with Windows computers, but you can reformat it if you are a macOS user looking for a Time Machine drive option.

Western Digital’s 12TB Elements desktop hard drive connects via USB but still requires a power cable to function (included with the purchase) and features speedy desktop storage transfers with rates up to 5GB per second in USB 3.0 mode or 480MB per second in USB 2.0 mode. (Note that Best Buy’s version is branded “easystore,” while the others are “WD Elements.” They are the same drives inside, however.)

But the best part about this hard drive is that it uses the same drives as the Western Digital Red NAS. So if you decide that you want an internal hard drive instead of an external hard drive, you can take out the internal SATA drive and install it inside your desktop.

