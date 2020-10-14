Razer’s Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop with a 300Hz display is $600 off

Razer’s Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop got a hefty $500 discount for Prime Day 2020, but Razer quietly knocked an additional $100 off today that brings it down to a more reasonable $2,000 until the end of the day.

Better yet, it’s for a model that’s close in the specs department to the one that I just reviewed, containing an eight-core Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, the Nvidia RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics chip, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD and a 300Hz refresh rate 1080p display. This model is $2,600 right now at Razer’s store, but with a Prime membership your price is $600 less. This laptop will also get you a download code for Marvel’s Avengers.

Compared to most gaming laptops out there, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced rocks a low-profile aluminum design with few flashy elements aside from its glowing backlit keyboard. If you aren’t totally pleased with the RAM and storage amounts, you can open it up to add more. Given its thin design, I’ve found this machine to get hot while playing games, but it’s less of an issue if you’re using it as a desktop replacement.