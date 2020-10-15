These are the Xbox Series X games that will include next-gen optimizations at launch

Microsoft is revealing a “selection” of new and cross-gen Xbox Series X games that will be available at launch with optimizations for both the Series X and Series S consoles. While the company isn’t revealing exactly what will be optimized in every title, we should expect to see a mixture of improvements including better load times and higher frame rates.

Fortnite is the biggest third-party title on the list, but Epic Games hasn’t detailed exactly what improvements it’s making to the game for either the Xbox Series X or PS5. Missing from Microsoft’s list is Destiny 2: Beyond Light, despite Bungie’s promise of a jump to 60fps with next-gen consoles. Bungie has confirmed that Destiny 2 will be updated on December 8th, with 4K at 60fps for Xbox Series X and 1080p at 60fps for Xbox Series S.

DIRT 5 will include a 120Hz mode, allowing the game to run at up to 120fps on the Xbox Series X. Microsoft has also optimized Gears 5 with improved load times, 4K HDR Ultra image quality, variable refresh rate support, and up to 120fps support in versus multiplayer mode.

All of the titles on the list, in full below, will be available with enhancements for both the Xbox Series X and Series S on November 10th. Both consoles will also support thousands of existing backward-compatible games.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory 1.0 (Smart Delivery)

Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

King Oddball

Maneater (Smart Delivery)

Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

Update, October 15th 9:10AM ET: Article updated with announcement from Bungie on next-gen optimizations.