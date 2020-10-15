Spider-Cat is already shaping up to be the real hero of Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to the PS4 and PS5 on November 12th, but this week we got a glimpse of the game’s most important feature by far: Spider-Cat.

Yes, Spider-Cat is real and they can absolutely be your friend and crime-fighting partner.

The big reveal comes courtesy of a gameplay video from Game Informer that shows Morales following up on a bodega robbery. The exact plot isn’t fully explained, but it seems the bodega owner has a cat (also named Spider-Man) who was taken during the crime. Morales dutifully heads off to rough up the bad guys, and in the process retrieves our feline friend, who is apparently then unlocked as part of an optional costume for the player.

Spider-Cat doesn’t just chill out in your backpack, though. Once suited up with its own mask, it will even deliver finishers to bad guys, leaping at them with claws of furry fury.

Honestly, it looks like just a pitch-perfect little extra for the game, exactly in keeping with the tone of Spider-Man and his New York home. Cats are such a staple of the city’s bodegas that there are Instagram and Twitter accounts documenting their exploits (which are mainly: hanging out and looking cute). Now if only some NPCs can approach Spider-Cat and declare that it “takes a pet, like no problem,” things will really be looking up for 2020.