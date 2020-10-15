$190 for AirPods Pro is a fantastic post-Prime Day deal

The dust has settled following two days of Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales. Most of the deals are finished, and prices are for the most part back to their normal rates. The next big opportunity to save big will come during Black Friday after Thanksgiving, in just over a month.

But, if you didn’t get everything you wanted out of Prime Day 2020, there are still a handful of good deals happening. Some are at Amazon, and some are happening elsewhere at retailers like Walmart and Best Buy. You won’t need a Prime membership to reap the savings of the deals still happening. Consider this the last hurrah of Prime Day 2020.

Before we get into yesterday’s deals that are still available, Daily Steals is offering a great deal on the Apple AirPods Pro, matching the best price we saw right before Prime Day started. Normally $250, they’re $190 for a limited time. Enter the code VERGEAPRO at checkout to get this discount.

While these AirPods Pro are considered new, they’re open-box models and come with a year-long warranty through Daily Steals. They ship in their original retail packaging and include all accessories. If you’d rather buy new-in-box from Walmart with the standard one-year Apple warranty, the Apple AirPods Pro are $200 (usually $250).

The rest of the best deals