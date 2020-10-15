$190 for AirPods Pro is a fantastic post-Prime Day deal

The dust has settled following two days of Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales. Most of the deals are finished, and prices are for the most part back to their normal rates. The next big opportunity to save big will come during Black Friday after Thanksgiving, in just over a month.
But, if you didn’t get everything you wanted out of Prime Day 2020, there are still a handful of good deals happening. Some are at Amazon, and some are happening elsewhere at retailers like Walmart and Best Buy. You won’t need a Prime membership to reap the savings of the deals still happening. Consider this the last hurrah of Prime Day 2020.
Before we get into yesterday’s deals that are still available, Daily Steals is offering a great deal on the Apple AirPods Pro, matching the best price we saw right before Prime Day started. Normally $250, they’re $190 for a limited time. Enter the code VERGEAPRO at checkout to get this discount.
While these AirPods Pro are considered new, they’re open-box models and come with a year-long warranty through Daily Steals. They ship in their original retail packaging and include all accessories. If you’d rather buy new-in-box from Walmart with the standard one-year Apple warranty, the Apple AirPods Pro are $200 (usually $250).
The rest of the best deals
- The Last of Us Part II is $40 at Amazon (usually $60)
- Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 is $200 at Walmart (usually $250)
- A one-year PlayStation Plus subscription costs just $30 at CDKeys.com (usually $60)
- Sony’s ZV 1 camera is $700 at Best Buy, which is steeply discounted from its usual $800 price
- DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal with accessories is $98 at Amazon, which is $20 less than the usual price
- Apple’s AirPods with a wireless charging case are $160 at Walmart and Target (usually $200)
- Microsoft Surface Pro X (SQ1 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) is $800 at the Microsoft Store (usually $1,000)
- The Surface Pro 7 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) is $800 at the Microsoft Store (usually $1,000)
- Zendure’s SuperTank 100W portable battery bank is $83 at Amazon (usually $130) if you use the on-page coupon, beating the previous best price by almost $20.
- The Moto G Stylus (128GB storage, unlocked with full carrier support) is $240 at Amazon. It usually costs $300.
- The Moto G Power (32GB storage, unlocked with GSM/CDMA carrier support) is $135 at Amazon, beating its usual price of around $200
- Get a Google Nest Hub Max smart display and the new Chromecast with Google TV for $245 at Target (usually $280 together)
- Lenovo’s Yoga C940 laptop (4K, i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB) is $1,200 at Best Buy (usually $1,500), which is $200 lower than its previous best price