Sony’s digital camera webcam software is now available for Macs

Sony has released a new version of its Imaging Edge Webcam software for Macs, which allows you to directly plug in a recent Sony camera to use as a high-quality webcam for Zoom or Skype calls on your computer.

The company had already released a version of the software for Windows back in August, but the new release means that Mac users can also get in on the action, with crisp, high-quality video calls.

The new software works with 36 of Sony’s cameras, including recent cameras from its E-mount and A-mount series of cameras, like the A9 II, A9, A7S III, A7R IV, A7R III, A7R II, A7S II, A7S, A7 III, A7 II, A6600, A6500, A6400, A6100, as well as its fixed-lens devices like RX100 VII, RX100 VI, RX0 II, RX0, and the vlog-focused ZV-1.

Older devices, like the original A7 or the A6000, aren’t supported, although you can still manually connect them for use as a webcam using an HDMI capture card (this cheap model that costs between $11 and $25 does the trick.)

Sony is one of the last camera companies to offer a software solution for using its high-end cameras as a webcam: Canon, Olympus, Panasonic, Fujifilm, and GoPro have all also already offered software for their own devices.