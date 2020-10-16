How to preorder the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro

Apple’s newest iPhones — the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max — were announced earlier this week, and they’ve generated a lot of interest from iPhone fans. In fact, with this many iPhone models, it can be a bit overwhelming to decide which iPhone 12 model is best for you. (To make things easier, my colleague Chaim Gartenberg wrote an in-depth article detailing key differences between the each model in the iPhone 12 line.)

Preorders for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro begin today, and both phones will be released on Friday, October 23rd. Below, we tell you where you can preorder them and what deals you can get from each vendor.

And if it’s the iPhone 12 mini or the 12 Pro Max that you’re after, preorders for both phones start on Friday, November 6th with shipments slated for Friday, November 13th. We’ll have preorder links and pricing details for each carrier as we get closer to the release date.

Where to preorder the iPhone 12

Where to preorder the iPhone 12 Pro