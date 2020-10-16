How to preorder the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro

Apple’s newest iPhones — the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max — were announced earlier this week, and they’ve generated a lot of interest from iPhone fans. In fact, with this many iPhone models, it can be a bit overwhelming to decide which iPhone 12 model is best for you. (To make things easier, my colleague Chaim Gartenberg wrote an in-depth article detailing key differences between the each model in the iPhone 12 line.)
Preorders for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro begin today, and both phones will be released on Friday, October 23rd. Below, we tell you where you can preorder them and what deals you can get from each vendor.
And if it’s the iPhone 12 mini or the 12 Pro Max that you’re after, preorders for both phones start on Friday, November 6th with shipments slated for Friday, November 13th. We’ll have preorder links and pricing details for each carrier as we get closer to the release date.
Where to preorder the iPhone 12
- You can preorder the iPhone 12 directly through Apple’s website starting at $799. If you have an iPhone 11 Pro Max, you can get up to $500 in credit toward your purchase thanks to Apple’s trade-in program.
- Verizon is offering a $30 discount if you purchase an iPhone 12, knocking the starting price down to $799 or $33.33 per month for 24 months. It’s offering up to $550 in trade-in credit for other select phones, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
- Like Verizon, AT&T is offering the iPhone 12 starting at $799 or $26.67 per month for 30 months. AT&T is offering a promotion that will allow customers to get the phone for $0 with a trade-in on an eligible device.
- T-Mobile is offering the same promotion as Verizon and AT&T, with the iPhone 12 starting at $799.
- Best Buy is offering the iPhone 12 for $799 with Verizon or AT&T, or $729.99 with Sprint if you add a line or create a new account. If you have a phone to trade in, Best Buy is offering the iPhone 12 for free with eligible trade-ins.
- You can buy the iPhone 12 at Target, but the only carrier it’s currently offering is AT&T.
Where to preorder the iPhone 12 Pro
- You can preorder the iPhone 12 Pro directly through Apple’s store page now starting at $999. If you are trading in an older iPhone, you can receive up to $500 in credit toward your purchase thanks to Apple’s trade-in program.
- Verizon is offering the iPhone 12 Pro at $999 or $41.66 per month. It’s offering up to $550 in trade-in credit for other select phones, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
- AT&T is offering the iPhone 12 Pro starting at $999 or $33.34 per month. If you are trading in an older phone, you can get up to $800 off the purchase, depending on which phone you trade in.
- T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 12 Pro with a starting price of $999. If you are a new customer or you are adding a line to your account, T-Mobile will give you up to $850 in bill credits. For existing customers, you can get half off your iPhone 12 Pro in bill credits when upgrading to this model. If you have been with T-Mobile or Sprint (pre-merger) for more than five years, you can receive and additional $200 off your iPhone 12 Pro.
- Best Buy is offering the iPhone 12 Pro at $999 with Verizon or AT&T, or $899 with Sprint if you add a new line to the account or add a line to an existing account. The retailer is offering a promotion to get the iPhone 12 Pro for as low as $6.67 a month with a eligible trade-in.
- Target has the iPhone 12 Pro up for preorder, but the only carrier currently available is AT&T.