T-Mobile is also offering a $30 discount on the iPhone 12 and 12 mini

T-Mobile has clarified that it will offer a $30 discount on the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 — same as AT&T and Verizon. That means the phones will start at $699 and $799, respectively, for T-Mobile customers as well, instead of the usual starting prices of $729 and $829 that Apple charges.

There’s been no small amount of confusion over Apple’s pricing for its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. During its announcement this week, Apple said that the phones would start at the lower $799 and $699 prices, but later, it became clear on the company’s website that those were in fact discounted prices being offered for AT&T and Verizon customers, with the full price of the phones actually starting at $729 and $829.

T-Mobile has added an additional offer for customers who buy through Apple, offering an extra $150 on top of Apple’s own trade-in offers when trading in an iPhone.

At first, it seemed like T-Mobile wouldn’t offer a similar discount for its customers, but the company now lists the same $30 discount for orders through Apple’s website — although, curiously, T-Mobile’s site still lists the full $829 price, at least for the iPhone 12.

That leaves Apple’s unlocked option as the sole holdout — barring any change from Apple, it seems that customers who want to buy an unlocked iPhone will have to pay $30 extra. It’s worth noting that, according to Apple, “all iPhone models are unlocked except those purchased with AT&T Installment Plans.” That means nearly any AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile iPhone purchased with that $30 discount is technically unlocked — but customers will only get that discount if they purchase a carrier phone and activate it on that carrier.