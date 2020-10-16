Vergecast: Questions we have about the iPhone 12

This week, we saw Apple announce the next generation of iPhones at its virtual event, with a focus on the company’s first 5G devices.
In Vergecast tradition, The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Dan Seifert dedicate an episode to the announcements and dive deep into the features of the new products — from the multiple iPhone 12s to the new HomePod mini.
Why is Apple listing carrier prices instead of its own? Is 5G really here? Is MagSafe for the iPhone an indication that the charging port will soon be removed? Is removing chargers from the box as good for the environment as Apple says? At what point in the video capturing process does the phone convert videos to Dolby Vision? These are the questions they discuss on this week’s Vergecast.
You can listen to the full discussion here or in your preferred podcast player to hear it all.
