Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 2 and new Trio wireless charger are now available

Samsung has announced that its new fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 2, and its new Trio wireless charger are now available for purchase. The company previously announced both products during its Life Unstoppable virtual event in September.

The Galaxy Fit 2 is the successor to the Galaxy Fit band released last year. The updated version includes a larger display and improved battery life. Samsung says the new model can last up to three weeks on a single charge, depending on your settings. The Galaxy Fit 2 is $59 and is available in black and red.

The Wireless Charger Trio is a charging pad that costs $89 and allows you to simultaneously provide power to three electronic devices — a smartwatch, earbuds, and phone, or a smartwatch and two phones. It’s a successor to the Wireless Charger Duo, which could previously charge only two devices at once. The Wireless Charger Trio’s design is a pad instead of a stand and pad like its predecessor.

The Trio wireless charging pad can also charge iPhones (iPhone X or newer), but its right pad only supports charging for Samsung Galaxy smartwatches. It’s unclear whether the Trio supports charging for AirPods with a wireless charging case, but it’s likely considering its predecessor can charge both the AirPods and iPhone.

Samsung also announced that it’s adding two additional color options (“mystic red” and “aura blue”) to its wireless bean-shaped earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live. When compared to other models, including the cheaper Galaxy Buds Plus, my colleagues Chris Welch and Becca Farsace said that the Galaxy Buds Live stand out due to their unconventional design, lengthy battery life, and powerful sound.

The red color is available now on Samsung’s website and Amazon. Samsung says the blue model will be sold exclusively at Best Buy starting tomorrow, October 17th, but it appears that a similar blue color option is available now at Amazon.