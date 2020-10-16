OtterBox reveals the first third-party MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12

OtterBox has launched the first third-party iPhone 12 cases that officially support Apple’s new MagSafe accessory system, with the company debuting its Figura, Aneu, and Symmetry Series Plus cases for the new phones today.

According to OtterBox, the company is the “exclusive third-party case provider for the introduction of the advanced MagSafe system” — which makes it sound like these will be the only official MagSafe cases outside of Apple’s own that you’ll be able to get, at least for now.

The Figura Series cases are the simplest, at $49.95, offering a basic plastic case with colorful, watercolor-style designs. The Aneu Series cases (also $49.95) add grippy rubber edges and textured material for the rest of the case. Both of those models are available for the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max from Apple and OtterBox’s website.

The Symmetry Series Plus cases — which are only being sold on OtterBox’s website and cost $59.95 — add a “silver-based additive that continually blocks microbial growth” and OtterBox’s Drop Plus protection, which the company claims is rated for “three times as many drops as military standard.”

OtterBox’s pricing is more or less identical to Apple’s own cases, which cost $49, so you’re not really saving any money by turning to a third-party option. But at least there’s a little more variety beyond Apple’s silicone and clear plastic case choices.

All three OtterBox case models are compatible with Apple’s MagSafe standard, which means they should easily snap onto your phone and support Apple’s MagSafe wireless chargers even when the case is attached.