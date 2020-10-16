Among Us isn’t just blowing up on Twitch — it’s dominating mobile gaming

Among Us has been one of the biggest games of the year, and thanks to new data from Sensor Tower, we have an idea of just how huge it has been on mobile: it was the top game on both the iOS App Store and Google Play in Q3 2020, according to Sensor Tower’s data. Sensor Tower also estimates that Among Us — which was first released in 2018 — passed 100 million downloads just in Q3 2020, significantly eclipsing the more than 68 million downloads for the next highest-downloaded game, My Talking Tom Friends.

It seems likely that the game will continue to be massively popular for the next little while. As I write this, it’s still at the top of the App Store and Google Play free games charts. And on PC, where it costs $4.99, Among Us is currently the fourth-most-played game on Steam, sitting below only Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and PUBG.

Among Us has also been a hit on Twitch, up a full 650 percent in hours watched from July to August. The game’s popularity has also trickled over to Discord, which has seen a huge spike in mobile downloads. Developer InnerSloth has canceled a planned Among Us sequel to focus on the first game.