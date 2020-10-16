Voting rights group More Than A Vote targets young people in NBA 2K

Video games are popular among young people, which is why voting rights group More Than A Vote has decided to meet them where they are and create a two-part series about voting inside NBA 2K21 — and it drops today, as first reported by Axios. (I should note here that video games are also popular among people who aren’t young.) The episodes were produced by The SpringHill Company, LeBron James’ production company, and they will play on “2KTV,” the show inside the game.

The episodes revolve around basketball (obviously) and include interviews and animation to highlight why it’s important to vote in this particular election. The first episode stars ESPN analyst and More Than A Vote member Maria Taylor, who speaks about her experiences seeing voter suppression in Georgia’s primary elections this June. The second episode, on the other hand, stars Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young, who talks about the history of voter suppression in America and why voting is personally important to him.

More Than A Vote is a group of Black athletes and artists who are committed to activating young voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election. They include luminaries like LeBron James, Offset, and Odell Beckham Jr. — people, in other words, who young people like and respect. That’s why it comes as no surprise that their efforts are ramping up now, as we’re only a few weeks away from Election Day.