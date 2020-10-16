Tesla’s seven-day return policy has been quietly removed

Tesla has reportedly canceled an audacious return policy in which new buyers of its electric vehicles could return them for a full refund within seven days. The news, reported on Friday by Electrek, marks an end to one of CEO Elon Musk’s flashier marketing strategies.

Musk has used the seven-day return policy as a way to boast about Tesla’s high customer satisfaction rates, with the company so confident new buyers would be happy with their purchase that they wouldn’t take Tesla up on its bold offer, which is practically unheard of in the standard automobile industry. The policy also bolstered the idea that Tesla cars are like consumer electronics products — you could order and customize them online and have them delivered to your door, like an Amazon package, and then return it if you were unsatisfied.

Can order online in 2 mins for home delivery & return in 7 days for full refund https://t.co/46TXqRrsdr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2019

Electrek doesn’t list a concrete reason for why Tesla removed the policy, only reporting that it was removed some time yesterday and any mention of it is now scrubbed from the company’s website. Electrek reports that new buyers wishing to return a Tesla vehicle will now have to go through the customer service department, and it’s unclear what types of situations may warrant a full or even partial refund after purchase.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this month, Electrek reported that Tesla had dissolved its public relations department, making press inquires more difficult as there is no longer a dedicated person fielding such requests.