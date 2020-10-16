If you bought a new Oculus Quest 2 with the hopes of experiencing games from the now-discontinued Oculus Go, I have bad news: the company has decided not to include support for Go titles on the Quest 2, Oculus’ consulting CTO John Carmack confirms on Twitter.

When the Oculus Quest 2 launched three days ago, some people noticed there was no feature on the UI that allowed users to access Go apps and games, something the original Quest headset featured. Carmack did not go into much detail on why support was not added other than “[he] totally lost the internal debate over backwards compatibility.”

The Oculus Go was discontinued in June, but last year, Carmack tweeted out that Oculus planned to bring Go emulation to the Quest, allowing users to play games originally released on the Go onto its then-flagship virtual reality headset. Not every app and game released on the Go was backwards compatible, but Quest owners had access to a decent library of titles released on Oculus’ first standalone headset, which was accessible through the Quest’ user interface. But production of the original Quest ended following the reveal of the Quest 2 in September.